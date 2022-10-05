Memorial library to open its doors to the public from Thursday

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 05, 2022 19:52 IST

The G. Bhuvanaeswaran Memorial Library at Karimulackal, near Mavelikara, will open its doors to the public from Thursday. It will be inaugurated by CPI(M) leader S. Ramachandran Pillai at 4 p.m. on the day. Former Minister and CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran will preside. The library was built at a cost of ₹14 lakh donated by Mr. Sudhakaran and other members of his family. The CPI(M) Charumoodu area committee and the Kashuvandi Thozhilali Council provided the land and other facilities for the library. Mr. Sudhakaran has donated around 10,000 books worth ₹8 lakh to the library from his personal collection. G. Bhuvanaeswaran, an SFI leader and brother of Mr. Sudhakaran, was killed in an attack at NSS College, Pandalam, in 1977. CPI(M) leaders C.S. Sujatha, Saji Cherian, R. Nazar, B. Binu and others will attend the function.

