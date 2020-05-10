Memorable Mother’s Day for couple

It’s a Mother’s Day worth remembering for Sonia Jacob, a nurse in the Maldives, and her husband Shijo, also a nurse working in Kerala.

Among the 19 pregnant women part of the first lot of people evacuated by the navy using its ship INS Jalashwa, Sonia, hailing from Eraviperoor at Thiruvalla, gave birth to a boy on Sunday evening. She had six miscarriages earlier.

Feeling uneasy

Sonia felt a little uneasy soon after completing emigration formalities at the Cochin Port. She thought that the baby wasn’t moving as much as it should be. Following this, she was taken to the hospital for women and children at Mattancherry and then to Kinder Hospital at Kalamassery.

She had completed 36 weeks of pregnancy and by evening the baby was delivered by way of c-section and admitted to NICU.

The couple are elated to have a child after several miscarriages, on Mother’s Day.

Naval doctors had attended to her at periodic intervals while she was being brought to Kochi on the ship.