Kerala

Memorable Mother’s Day for couple

Sonia, being evacuated from Maldives, gives birth to a boy

It’s a Mother’s Day worth remembering for Sonia Jacob, a nurse in the Maldives, and her husband Shijo, also a nurse working in Kerala.

Among the 19 pregnant women part of the first lot of people evacuated by the navy using its ship INS Jalashwa, Sonia, hailing from Eraviperoor at Thiruvalla, gave birth to a boy on Sunday evening. She had six miscarriages earlier.

Feeling uneasy

Sonia felt a little uneasy soon after completing emigration formalities at the Cochin Port. She thought that the baby wasn’t moving as much as it should be. Following this, she was taken to the hospital for women and children at Mattancherry and then to Kinder Hospital at Kalamassery.

She had completed 36 weeks of pregnancy and by evening the baby was delivered by way of c-section and admitted to NICU.

The couple are elated to have a child after several miscarriages, on Mother’s Day.

Naval doctors had attended to her at periodic intervals while she was being brought to Kochi on the ship.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 9:31:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/memorable-mothers-day-for-couple/article31551673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY