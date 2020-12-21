Members take oath of office in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

21 December 2020 20:22 IST

All 52 newly elected councillors take oath in Alappuzha municipality

Members elected to the local bodies in the district took the oath of office on Monday.

In a function held at the Alappuzha District Panchayat Hall, all the 23 members of the district panchayat were sworn in. District Collector A. Alexander administered the pledge to M.V. Priya, the senior-most member, representing the Veliyanad division in the local body. Later, Ms. Priya administered the pledge to the remaining 22 members.

In Alappuzha municipality, all 52 newly elected councillors took the oath of office. The elected representatives to Cherthala, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara and Chengannur municipalities; 12 block panchayats and 72 grama panchayats were also sworn in.

Last week, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) registered a thumping victory in the local body elections in the district. It won 21 out of the total 23 seats in the district panchayat. The LDF was also voted to power in Ambalappuzha, Aryad, Bharanikavu, Chengannur, Haripad, Kanjikuzhy, Mavelikara, Muthukulam, Pattanakkad, Thycattusserry and Veliyanad block panchayats. In Champakulam block panchayat, both the LDF and UDF won six seats each. Besides, the LDF won Alappuzha, Cherthala and Kayamkulam municipalities and a majority of grama panchayats.

On the other hand, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won Chengannur municipality and less than 20 grama panchayats. It also emerged top in Haripad municipality but fell short of a majority there. In Mavelikara municipality, all the three fronts LDF, UDF and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won nine seats each. An LDF rebel candidate won from Umbarnnad ward of the Mavelikara municipality by a margin of five votes..