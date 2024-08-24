ADVERTISEMENT

Members of two gangs arrested on charge of online fraud

Published - August 24, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

Two accused of cheating many persons by promising them huge profits through share trading. Separate cases registered

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam City Cyber Police team on Saturday arrested two members of cyber scam gangs on charge of cheating many persons by promising them huge profits through share trading. Ponnani resident Shamsuddin, 33, and Tirurangadi resident Fazalu Rahman, 21, were taken into custody from Malappuram in two separate cases registered last week.

After promising huge profits, they made the victims members of WhatsApp groups and took the details of their PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account. They then gained the victims’ trust by showing fake profit figures and asked them to deposit money into various accounts. One gang had extorted ₹1.37 crore from a Kollam resident while the other gang took ₹9.4 lakh from a native of Oachira.

On the instructions of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaitra Teresa John, a police team under the supervision of DCRB ACP Naseer A. had conducted an investigation and received information about the location of the accused. The arrest was made by a team led by Kollam City Cyber Crime Inspector Abdul Manaf, SIs Nandakumar, Niyas and CPOs Jose Johnson, Jijo, Hari Kumar and Habib.

