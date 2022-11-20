Members of Athletico De Alleppey shine in Ironman Goa

November 20, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Seven members of the Athletico De Alleppey, an Alappuzha-based sports club, have won prizes in the Ironman 70.3 Goa, a triathlon championship, held last week. While Dr. Rupesh S., 40, Deepak Dineshan, 38, Tom F. Joseph, 35, Murali Krishnan, 35, and Vishnu Aravind, 35, won the Iron man title at the event, Suresh and Arush- both children of Dr. Rupesh- emerged winners in the iron kid category. The Ironman 70.3 Goa for adults comprised of a 1.9-km swimming in the sea, a 90-km cycling and a 21.1-km run. The winners completed the triathlon within the time limit of eight hours and fifteen minutes. As many as 1,500 people participated in the event. Prior to victory in Goa, Dr. Rupesh won the Ironman title at a triathlon held in Estonia earlier this year.

