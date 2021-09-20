Kerala

Melsanthis to be selected on Oct. 17

The selection of the new Melsanthis to the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples through draw of lots will take place on October 17 when these temples open for the five-day long pujas for the Malayalam month of Thulam, a pressnote issued here today said.

The new Melsanthis, to be appointed for a year, will take charge on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, when the annual pilgrim season begins.

The temple, which currently remains open in connection with the Kanni month pujas, is slated to close on Tuesday might, the pressnote added.


