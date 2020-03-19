Megalithic site found at Karayad

A team of researchers from Nehru Arts and Science College, Kanhangad, has identified a megalithic site dating back to 1,500 years at Karayad in Badiadka village in Kasaragod.

Locally known as the Pandava Cave, the site has a rock-cut chamber. With a height of 4 ft, the chamber has a rectangular entrance and a well-carved circle hole on the top.

According to Nandakumar Koroth and C.P. Rajeevan, who led the team, structures like rock-cut chamber, umbrella stone, and cap stones were built by the megalithic people as part of their burial system. The burial caves are also called Muniyara, Kalpathayam, and Muthalapetty.

The megalithic people put jugs and jars in the burial chamber and this practice shows that they believed in the transmigration of the soul. However, such items were missing here as they might have been destroyed over the period by the people, the researchers said.

Mr. Koroth said that sites like the Pandava Cave are of great importance for the study of local history. However, now liquor bottles and plastic waste are found inside the cave here.

There are several such megalithic sites in Kasaragod that should be protected for academic and tourism purposes. Megalithic sites are found at Bengalam, Payam, Parappa, Banam, Thimiri, Chandravayal, Berikkulam, Karippadakam, Panayal, Thalayadukkam, Umichipoyil and Nalilamkandam in the district, he said.