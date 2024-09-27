Mega sanitation drive held at Kottarakara  

Malinya Muktham Navakeralam, a campaign being implemented to make Kerala garbage-free, will be a huge success, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday.

He was speaking at a clean-up drive held ahead of the State-level inauguration of the campaign by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kottarakara on October 2.

“The plan is to carry out cleaning activities with mass participation by ensuring the cooperation of LSGs and voluntary organisations. Steps will be taken to strengthen waste disposal activities from the grassroots level. The objective is to ensure clean surroundings and build an environment-friendly lifestyle,” said the Minister who also participated in the mega cleaning drive organised by the Kottarakara municipality from Kunnakara bridge to Eyamkunnu.

As part of ‘Samagra Kottarakara’, a two-year project for the comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency, cleaning and renovation works of Pulamon Canal will also begin with the inauguration.

Kottarakara municipality chairperson S.R. Ramesh, representatives of local bodies, officials, volunteers, students, and others participated.