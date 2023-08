August 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Department of Commerce, Christ College, Irinjalakuda, will organise a mega Onam Sadya on Monday August 21.

The college, which was recognised by the Asian Book of Records for ‘Maximum traditional vegetarian dishes prepared and displayed in an educational institution’ in 2022, is on an attempt to break its own record. If they prepared 239 dishes, including 30 types of payasams, in 2022, they are planning to make around 300 dishes this year, according to sources in the college.

