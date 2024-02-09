ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job fair in Kollam on Feb. 15  

February 09, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ithikkara block panchayat, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, and District Kudumbashree Mission are jointly organising a mega job fair on Februray 15 at Christos Marthoma Parish Hall, Karamcode.

Candidates with qualifications including Plus Two, ITI, Diploma, Degree, and Post Graduation can participate. There are around 1,500 vacancies in various fields and the participants must register in advance through Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s portal https://knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in/.

Admission is free. Spot registration facility is also available for participants who can attend with three copies of resume. For more information, contact panchayat Kudumbashree office or community ambassadors.

