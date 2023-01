Mega job fair at Punalur

January 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kudumbashree District Mission and the Punalur municipality are jointly organising a mega job fair on January 28 at Punalur Taluk Samajam Boys Higher Secondary School. Candidates with educational qualification including SSLC, postgraduation, and professional courses coming in the 18-40 age group can participate. There is provision for spot and online registration and candidates can attend with three sets of resumes and copies of certificates. For more details, contact 790792787. ADVERTISEMENT

