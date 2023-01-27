Mega job fair at Punalur

January 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kudumbashree District Mission and the Punalur municipality are jointly organising a mega job fair on January 28 at Punalur Taluk Samajam Boys Higher Secondary School. Candidates with educational qualification including SSLC, postgraduation, and professional courses coming in the 18-40 age group can participate. There is provision for spot and online registration and candidates can attend with three sets of resumes and copies of certificates. For more details, contact 790792787.