HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mega job fair at Punalur

January 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree District Mission and the Punalur municipality are jointly organising a mega job fair on January 28 at Punalur Taluk Samajam Boys Higher Secondary School. Candidates with educational qualification including SSLC, postgraduation, and professional courses coming in the 18-40 age group can participate. There is provision for spot and online registration and candidates can attend with three sets of resumes and copies of certificates. For more details, contact 790792787. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.