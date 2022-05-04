Mega expo to mark first anniversary of govt

Host of programmes in Wayanad from May 7 to 13

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Wayanad district administration, in association with various departments and government agencies, will organise a host of programmes in the district from May 7 to 13 to mark the first anniversary of the State government.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the programmes at the SKMJ High School ground here on Saturday at 4 p.m.

A mega exhibition-cum-sale, seminars, cultural programmes, agricultural fest and a food fest of the district Kudumbashree Mission will be held in connection with the programme, District Collector A. Geetha said. As many as 40 stalls would be put up at the school ground as a part of the exhibition. Entry to the exhibition would be free to the public, Ms. Geetha said.