Mega convention of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese members on August 7

August 05, 2022 21:34 IST

A mega convention of members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor (Cardinal Parekattil Nagar) on Sunday afternoon to protest against Archbishop Antony Kariyil being “forced” to resign and the Synod “imposing” the order of worship in churches under the archdiocese.

The other demands include initiation of steps to recoup through restitution the huge sums of money that the archdiocese reportedly lost through the controversial land deal, and giving due prominence to the opinions of church members and organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The convention will be organised under the banner of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, Almaya Munnettam, Daivajana Kootayma, Basilica Kootayma, KCYM, CLC, CML, and Vincent De Paul Society. Members from all parishes under the archdiocese will participate in the convention, says a release.