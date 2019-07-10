Mega camp to identify endosulfan victims

The endosulfan cell has decided to hold another mega medical camp to identify the affected people who were not included in the previous lists of endosulfan victims even though they had attended earlier camps.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) district programme manager Raman Swathi Vaman, District Collector D. Sajith Babu had directed the officials to make arrangements for the specialty medical camp on instruction from Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan as suggested by the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The registration process would start after July 20 and the camp would be held in August, an official press release said.

The registration could be done at the respective primary health centres.

List

The list of the registered people in each panchayat would be examined by the respective medical officer and this would be cross-examined by a panel of 11 experts before finalising the list of people to attend the medical camp. At the camp, those who are in the list would be divided into 11 groups and they would be examined by a special medical team, the release said.

A special medical camp was held at Mooliyar here on July 9, the release said. As many as 144 people had been examined and 84 people had come for new registration.

The expert team would prepare a list of the people who have the biological possibility to be included in the list of the affected people, the release said, adding those who were included in the list would have to undergo field-level examination.

The final list to the endosulfan cell would be submitted through the District Collector after examination, it said.