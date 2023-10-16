HamberMenu
Mega Bommakolu weaves a rich tale of diversity

As part of Navaratri celebrations, Kannur native decorates a hall with 2,100 figurines. The tales range from the epics to Chandrayaan. Jesus Christ, sports icons, and the new Parliament building too are featured

October 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Neelakantan’s Bommaikulu at the P. Neelakanta Iyer memorial hall in Taliparamba.

Vijay Neelakantan’s Bommaikulu at the P. Neelakanta Iyer memorial hall in Taliparamba. | Photo Credit: arranged

Vijay Neelakantan, a Taliparamba resident, has added a touch of grandeur to his Navaratri celebrations this year.

The founder of the Perumchellur Sangeetha Sabha has adorned the P. Neelakanta Iyer Memorial hall, near the Rajarajeswara temple here, with over 2,100 figurines, marking a departure from the tradition of displaying Bommakolu at home.

What sets Mr. Neelakantan’s display apart is the storytelling through the figurines. The topics covered range from the epics to the lunar project, Chandrayaan.

Mr. Neelakantan says the Golu festival of Navaratri signifies the triumph of good over evil during nine auspicious nights, symbolising the relentless efforts of Mahadevi and celestial beings to vanquish Mahishasura, a demon. He painstakingly prepared the Bommakolu so that such lores will not be lost to the people.

Cost of ₹7.2 lakh

Collecting the vast array of figurines was no small feat. However, he accomplished this task in just six days by sourcing and transporting them from various parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, incurring a cost of over ₹7.2 lakh.

The Bommakolu is a visual spectacle. From the 112-year-old Marapachi bommas symbolising Siva and Parvati to depictions of mythological tales, religious figures, and even icons from the world of sports, it offers a rich tapestry of narratives passed down through generations. Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas, Puranas, and even the birth of Jesus Christ come to life through these intricate sculptures.

Open to public

The exhibition pays tribute to India’s diversity too, featuring depictions of south India’s farm culture, traditional crafts, and Kerala’s artistic legacy. It celebrates luminaries such as Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Buddha, and Swami Vivekananda. The new Parliament building is also featured.

The exhibition will be open to the public from October 17 to 20, between 5 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. It’s an opportunity for all to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and storytelling of Bommakolu, he said.

