The Association of British Scholars (ABS) Trivandrum Chapter is organising a commemorative meeting in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II at the YMCA hall here at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi will inaugurate the meeting and former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan will deliver the keynote address ‘London Bridge is down but monarchy intact’.