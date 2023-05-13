Meeting reviews monsoon preparedness in Alappuzha

May 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An online meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Saturday reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with the impending monsoon season in the district.

Mr. Prasad directed officials concerned to ensure the fitness of all school buildings in the district before the reopening of educational institutions next month. He urged local bodies to conduct a pre-monsoon cleanliness campaign with the participation of youth organisations, members of the Kudumbashree Mission, workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, people representatives and so on.

Officials informed the meeting that steps had been taken to cut open the sandbars at Andhakaranazhi, Thottappally and Pulikeezhu bund, if needed. The District Collector directed tahsildars to identify buildings that could be used as relief camps during emergencies.

The meeting decided to initiate steps to prevent the accumulation of waste under the Pandi, Perumankara and Irupathettil Kadavu bridges on a regular basis. The Kerala State Electricity Board has been asked to cut branches of trees that pose a threat to the public. The Irrigation department has been asked to clean canals and waterbodies to ensure the smooth flow of water. The Public Works department has been asked to complete road repair works before the onset of the monsoon. Directions have been issued to the Civil Supplies department to be ready to distribute foodgrains in case of an emergency situation.

Round-the-clock control rooms will be opened in all six taluks in the district. In view of the ongoing Alappuzha-Changanassery road reconstruction work, the meeting decided to prepare a separate evacuation plan for Kuttanad.

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Subcollector Sooraj Shaji, and other officials attended the meeting.