Meeting reviews arrangements for trawl ban in Alappuzha

​The district administration has reviewed arrangements for annual monsoon trawling ban in Alappuzha. The 52-day trawl ban will come into force from June 9 midnight. A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Saturday decided to initiate measures for effectively enforcing the trawl ban and ensuring the safety of traditional fishers going to the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities have said that Fisheries and Harbour Engineering departments and the police will coordinate to enforce the trawl ban and ensure the safety of fishers at sea.

Two mechanised boats with lifeguards will be stationed at Kayamkulam and Thoppumpady (Ernakulam) harbours for search and rescue operations during the period. Besides, fibre-reinforced plastic boats, stationed at Thottappally and Chellanam harbours, will be pressed into service during emergencies. Sea rescue squads will be deployed at fish landing centres in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that stringent action will be taken against people and vessels violating the trawl ban. Fishers who venture into the sea should keep their Aadhaar card with them as part of safety measures. Fishing vessels should carry life jackets, lifebuoys and rescue equipment. Fishing boats that have not done uniform colour coding have been asked to do colour coding during the trawl ban period.

A round-the-clock control room has been opened at Thottappally Fisheries Station. Fishers in distress can call the control room at 0477 2297707. Trawl ban violations can also be informed at the control room. People can also contact- 9447967155 (Fisheries assistant director, Thottappally) and 0477 2251103 (Fisheries deputy director office.

Fisheries deputy director Benny William, Fisheries assistant director Sibi Soman, and other officials attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.