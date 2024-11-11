Meeting planned to discuss Munambam issue advanced to Nov. 22

The meeting planned to discuss the Munambam land issue has been advanced to November 22.

Originally, the meeting was scheduled for November 28. The Ministers for Waqf, Law, and Revenue will attend the meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State Advocate General, top functionaries of the Kerala Waqf Board, and senior officials of the Law, Revenue, and Waqf departments will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Land Protection Council has demanded a permanent solution to the land issue in the coastal village. The representatives of landowners raised the demand at their meeting with the Chief Minister on Monday. The delegation was led by Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil of the Kottapuram Diocese. Law Minister P. Rajeeve and K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, were present.

The council decided to continue its peaceful protest until the issue was permanently resolved, according to a release issued by its chairman Joseph Rocky.

Around 600 families occupying the Munambam land have been staging protests demanding steps to protect their holdings, which they either inherited or purchased from Farook College, Kozhikode, decades ago.

The issue attained political dimensions with the Union government pushing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and later appointing a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into it.

The Bill is expected to come up for consideration during the winter session of Parliament that is to begin on November 25.