ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting on railway development in Kottayam on Wednesday

Published - October 29, 2024 06:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting on railway development will take place at the Kottayam railway station on Wednesday. According to K. Francis George, MP, the meeting will focus on upgrading facilities at various railway stations in the Kottayam Parliamentary Constituency, besides addressing commuter challenges and enhancing amenities for Sabarimala pilgrims. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m., will have participation from local legislators, the railway divisional manager, and other officials. It will also review public feedback gathered from meetings conducted by the MP across different stations in Kottayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US