Meeting on railway development in Kottayam on Wednesday

A high-level meeting on railway development will take place at the Kottayam railway station on Wednesday. According to K. Francis George, MP, the meeting will focus on upgrading facilities at various railway stations in the Kottayam Parliamentary Constituency, besides addressing commuter challenges and enhancing amenities for Sabarimala pilgrims. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m., will have participation from local legislators, the railway divisional manager, and other officials. It will also review public feedback gathered from meetings conducted by the MP across different stations in Kottayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.