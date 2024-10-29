GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meeting on railway development in Kottayam on Wednesday

Published - October 29, 2024 06:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting on railway development will take place at the Kottayam railway station on Wednesday. According to K. Francis George, MP, the meeting will focus on upgrading facilities at various railway stations in the Kottayam Parliamentary Constituency, besides addressing commuter challenges and enhancing amenities for Sabarimala pilgrims. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m., will have participation from local legislators, the railway divisional manager, and other officials. It will also review public feedback gathered from meetings conducted by the MP across different stations in Kottayam.

October 29, 2024

