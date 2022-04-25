Meeting of Ukraine returnees

The State government has convened a meeting of students who have been pursuing higher education in Ukraine in a bid to address their woes and evolve alternative measures including continuing their education in India.

The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA), which is leading the initiative, will organise the meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on April 30.

NORKA principal secretary Suman Billa, NORKA-Roots resident vice-chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan, and chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri K., will interact with the students who will be provided opportunity to present their grievances and proposals in the issue. Those interested in participating have been requested to register on the portal <http://ukraineregistration.norkaroots.org/>.

According to estimates, approximately 18,000 students from India have been pursuing various academic programmes, mostly medical courses, in Ukraine. Among them, around 3,000 are believed to be from Kerala.

A high-level meeting that was chaired by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on April 4 had decided to organise the programme and launch the web portal to gather information of Ukraine returnees.