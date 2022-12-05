Meeting of Ministers with Opposition to discuss backdoor appointment allegations remain inconclusive

December 05, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A meeting chaired by Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Monday with the leaders of the protesting opposition parties to discuss the allegations of backdoor appointments at the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation was inconclusive. It was decided to hold one more meeting soon to resolve the issue.

Leaders representing the Opposition United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded a judicial investigation into Mayor Arya Rajendran’s alleged letter to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a priority list of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation. However, the Ministers maintained that since the High Court was currently considering the case, this was a demand that could not be met with at present. The demand for resignation of the Mayor and Works Standing Committee chairperson D.R. Anil also got a similar response.

The Opposition representatives also alleged that the council meetings were not being organised properly in the Corporation and that all party meetings were not being convened at the Corporation level. They also demanded that funds be equally distributed to all wards. The Ministers said that all such demands would be considered positively. The Opposition leaders expressed willingness to end the protest, which had been going on for the past one month, if their demands were met.

District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi, BJP district president V.V. Rajesh, and Corporation councillors representing the opposition parties, were part of the meeting.