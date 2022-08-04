Meeting of invasive cardio-vascular professionals from tomorrow

The annual conference of the Society of Invasive Cardio-vascular Professionals, Kerala Chapter, ‘SICPCON 2022’ , will begin here on Saturday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the conference.

The two-day event is scheduled to discuss the latest scientific and technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, coronary interventions, valvular interventions, aortic and peripheral interventions, pacemaker implantation and coronary imaging, Rasmi Mohan, organising secretary, has said.

More than 300 multi-disciplinary invasive cardio-vascular professionals, technologists in interventional cardiology and radiology, and senior cardiologists are expected to participate. The delegates will chalk out strategies to create public awareness of various branches of invasive cardio vascular technologies. The conference will conclude on Sunday.