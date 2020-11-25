Meeting of candidates to be held at Collectorate

A meeting of candidates contesting the local body elections in various divisions of the district panchayat will be held at the Collectorate conference hall on Wednesday.

The meeting of divisions from one to 13 will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and that of divisions from 14 to 26 from 11 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the District Electoral Officer, will preside over the function.

A meeting of candidates standing for election in the city Corporation’s wards from 51 to 75 would be held at the same venue in the afternoon, Subcollector M.S. Madhavikutty, who is also the returning officer, said. The meeting of wards 51 to 63 would be held from 1 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. and that from 64 to 75 at 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Only candidates can take part in the meeting, to be held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Candidates’ identity card, copy of the model code of conduct, and application to submit poll expenses will be distributed at the meeting.

The meeting of candidates in the Corporation’s wards 26 to 50 would be held at the office of the District Supply Officer, Jalaja G.S., District Supply Officer, who is also the returning officer, said.

The meeting of wards 26 to 30 would be held from 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., that of wards 31 to 35 from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., that of wards 36 to 40 from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a..m, that of wards 41 to 45 from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and that of divisions 46 to 50 from 12 noon to 12.30 p.m.

The meeting of candidates contesting in Corporation wards 76 to 100 will be held at Thozhil Bhavan, District Labour Officer Rajeev B.S. who is also the returning officer said. The meeting of wards 76 to 78 will be from 10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m., wards 78 to 81 at 10.15 a..m, wards 82 to 84 at 10.30 a.m., 85 to 87 at 10.45 a.m., wards 88 to 90 at 11 a.m., 91 to 93 at 11.15 a.m., 94 to 96 at 11.30 a.m., and 97 to 100 at 11.45 a.m.