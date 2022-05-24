Meeting of auto drivers, calibration licensees

Licensed meter testing and calibration units have come under scrutiny following complaints raised by autorickshaw and taxi drivers of being fleeced while recalibrating their fare meters to reflect the tariffs that were recently hiked by the government.

The action comes close on the heels of a surprise inspection conducted by Food, Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology G.R. Anil at an agency here two days ago. He received several complaints by autorickshaw drivers who claimed to have been overcharged by the outlet.

With the company management raising objections to the prevailing norms, the Minister decided to convene a meeting of the autorickshaw drivers’ unions and calibration licensees here on Wednesday to resolve the issue.

The hiking of the fares which came into effect in the State on May 1 has necessitated the recalibration of auto meters. Under the prevailing norms, the rates for resetting the meters and sealing them are ₹300 and ₹60 respectively.