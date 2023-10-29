HamberMenu
Meeting expresses solidarity with Palestinian people

Slogans raised against “bulldozer Hindutva and apartheid Zionism”

October 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
A rally taken out by the Solidarity Youth Movement in Palakkad on Sunday expressing support for the Palestinian people.

A rally taken out by the Solidarity Youth Movement in Palakkad on Sunday expressing support for the Palestinian people. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Solidarity Youth Movement organised a meeting to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on Sunday. The meeting held at Fort Grounds here raised slogans against “bulldozer Hindutva and apartheid Zionism”.

Inaugurating the convention, Solidarity Youth Movement State president C.T. Suhaib said that they were raising the voice of the youth against the Zionist-Hindutva racialism at a time when global nations were going through the path of racism and bloodbath.

He said that attempts were being made to resist the divisive and destructive policies of those in governance in the country. Those governing the country had played second fiddle to foreign powers, he said.

Mohammad Makram Balawi, director general of the League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds, was the chief guest at the function. He said Gaza was going through its darkest hours, and the happenings there were the latest in a series of aggressions being staged with the blessings of the United States of America and Britain for the past seven decades. He said the Palestinians would script a new history of resilience.

Ramya Haridas, MP, addressed the gathering. Basheer Hasan Nadvi, former district president of the Jamat-e-Islami, led a mass prayer for the people of Palestine. C.V.N. Babu presented a mono act play titled Veli.

Saleem Mampad, former Malappuram district president of the Jamat-e-Islami; Shamseer Ibrahim, Solidarity Youth Movement State committee member; Kalathil Farook, district president of the Jamat-e-Islami; Fasila, Jamat-e-Islami women wing district president; Navaf Pathirippala, Solidarity district president; and Abu Faisal, Welfare Party of India district vice president, spoke.

