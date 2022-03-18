Meeting discusses projects to be implemented in Idukki this fiscal

Budget earmarks ₹75 crore for district

With ₹75 crore earmarked in the Budget for the Idukki Package, infrastructure, farm and service sectors are expected to get a boost in the current financial year.

A meeting in this regard was held at the planning council conference hall on Thursday and the projects to be implemented in 2022-23 were discussed. The projects will be devised in such a way that the beneficiaries will directly get the benefits.

State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar and Planning Board farm sector chief S.S. Nagesh took part.

On the cards

The focus is on drawing up projects that directly benefit the people. Strengthening Internet coverage, health tourism in Ayurveda, model watershed projects, food testing lab, packaging unit for Marayur Jaggery and chilling plant for dairy sector were among the proposals presented by various departments.

District Development Commissioner Arjun Pandian and members of the district planning council attended the meeting.