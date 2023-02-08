Meeting discussed Karmachari project

February 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The first phase of the Karmachari project will be implemented in the Kochi Corporation limits on an experimental basis.

A meeting to discuss the project to be implemented by the Labour Department in the State was held here on Wedneday. The slogan of the project is ‘Study and work.’

Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, Principal Secretaries of Labour and Higher Education departments, Director of General Educaton, and senior officials of the three departments participated in the meeting.

A committee comprising top officials of the three departments was formed to prepare the master plan of the Karmachari project.

The meeting decided to take steps to make available a list of arts and science colleges and higher secondary schools in the Kochi Corporation limits that could be included in the project.

Directions will be given to college and higher secondary school principals about the project for its implementation. Steps will be taken to arrange an online portal.

Details about salary to be paid to students when they are given jobs should be compiled.

The Ministerial meeting will be followed by officials of the three departments in Ernakulam district. The meeting decided to examine directions related to including students who will be part of the project in the ESI/PF projects.