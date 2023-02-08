HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meeting discussed Karmachari project

February 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram: The first phase of the Karmachari project will be implemented in the Kochi Corporation limits on an experimental basis.

A meeting to discuss the project to be implemented by the Labour Department in the State was held here on Wedneday. The slogan of the project is ‘Study and work.’

Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, Principal Secretaries of Labour and Higher Education departments, Director of General Educaton, and senior officials of the three departments participated in the meeting.

A committee comprising top officials of the three departments was formed to prepare the master plan of the Karmachari project.

The meeting decided to take steps to make available a list of arts and science colleges and higher secondary schools in the Kochi Corporation limits that could be included in the project.

Directions will be given to college and higher secondary school principals about the project for its implementation. Steps will be taken to arrange an online portal.

Details about salary to be paid to students when they are given jobs should be compiled.

The Ministerial meeting will be followed by officials of the three departments in Ernakulam district. The meeting decided to examine directions related to including students who will be part of the project in the ESI/PF projects.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.