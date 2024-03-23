GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meeting decides to implement green protocol for elections

March 23, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections builds, a meeting convened by the District Election Officer and District Collector V. Vigneswari here on Saturday decided to implement a green protocol to guide the entire electoral process.

With projections indicating that the upcoming election could result in approximately 5,000 tonnes of plastic waste in the State alone, and a significant portion expected in the district, proactive measures are being taken to mitigate this environmental impact, the Collector said. The key initiatives include discouraging the use of disposable utensils when serving food to polling staff at reception centres and distribution locations for polling materials.

Additionally, strict regulations will govern the materials allowed for promotional flexes and posters, ensuring only approved eco-friendly options are utilized.

The meeting, meanwhile, also finalized for the training of polling officers, randomization of polling officers, and awareness sessions for political parties on election expenditure. Sub-Collector D. Ranjith, ADM Beena P. Anand, Election Deputy Collector T. S .Jayashree were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the authorities have so far received a total of 224 complaints on the violation of model code conduct through the cVigil app. A majority of these grievances pertainined to unauthorized posters and banners displayed in public spaces.

In Pathanamathitta, the authorities have received as many as 683 complaints through the app and of this, action was initiated on 659 complaints.

