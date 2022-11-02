Meeting decides to follow-up Chief Minister’s foreign trip

A high-level meeting held here on Wednesday has decided to take a follow-up of the decisions and deliberations made during the foreign trip conducted last month under the aegis of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, was attended by the Ministers concerned and senior officials.

A review of activities to be implemented in collaboration with various institutions and agencies in Finland, Norway, and the UK was conducted. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the visit of the director of Norway’s Nansen Center and his team to Kochi as part of formulating follow-up activities related to urban empowerment.

A workshop will be organised at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) with a view to strengthening the Fisheries sector. A detailed outline for the works will be prepared in the workshop. The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute Director will visit Kerala soon and devise further activities. Discussions were afoot with the Welsh government to recruit health workers, informed the meeting. The Chief Minister directed to complete activities to be done and things to be implemented by each department in a timely manner.