Meeting challenges to help the needy

They do 'challenges' not for fun and fame but to help people in need.

The Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma, a Haripad-based collective, has raised over ₹1.5 crore through 50-odd challenges (fundraising events) in the past four years. The proceeds from the unniyappam challenge, sarbath challenge, banana fry challenge, buttermilk challenge, peanut challenge, carol challenge and birthday challenge, to mention a few, have gone to providing homes to the homeless; financial assistance to patients, students and differently abled persons; conducting marriages; and so on.

Sobha, a widow, her two children and her elderly parents are eagerly awaiting to move to their new home at Chingoli on August 29. The 450-sq ft house was constructed by the Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma primarily through a sarbath challenge. "We were living in a shed. After knowing about our sorry state, the Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma promised to build a house for us. They first conducted a sarbath challenge and handed over the money to us. They collected the rest of the money and building materials needed through other means," says Sobha who works in a supermarket.

45 houses so far

According to the Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma, the members of which come from different strata of society, it has so far constructed 45 houses and provided marriage assistance to 38 families. The collective mostly does food/drinks challenges by the side of the National Highway at Haripad and nearby places. On the day of the challenge, the members would erect a temporary shed, prepare food and share it with the public. To ensure utmost transparency, the key of the glass box kept for the public to deposit money after having food/drink would be handed over to a local body official prior to the commencement of the challenge. At the end of the day, the box would be opened in the presence of people's representatives and important persons in the area. The money received would then be handed over to the beneficiary.

With community support

“We do raise funds through various means. Doing challenges is one of them. We help those in need with the support of others. For instance, we conducted ‘unniyappam’ challenges with ingredients provided by shop owners. Support of the community is the backbone of our work,” says Shaji K. David, chairman, Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma.

The collective began welfare initiatives six years ago by distributing free meals to patients and caregivers at the Taluk Hospital, Haripad. Their initial plan was to distribute food to 10 persons daily. The initiative received an overwhelming response and the number of food packets distributed now stands at 100.