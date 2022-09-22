Meeting chalks out plans for drive against drug abuse in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday decided to carry out raids in the border areas and strengthen patrolling near schools and colleges to detect drugs as part of the Statewide campaign against substance abuse.

The raids in the areas bordering the neighbouring States would be carried out jointly by Police, Excise and Forest officials. The participatory campaign would be inaugurated on October 2 in educational institutions, local body wards and libraries. Mr. Vijayan would inaugurate the State-level function.

Schools and colleges have been directed to organise discussions against drug menace on October 3. This would be followed by an awareness programme for parents on October 6 and 7, and discussions and pledges under the auspices of various collectives from October 8 to 12.

The campaign would also be part of the Social Solidarity Fortnight celebrations organised by the SC/ST Development department from October 2 to 14. The Labour and Local Self-Government departments would join hands to create awareness against drug abuse among migrant workers and a special campaign would be organised in the coastal areas.

Traders would be roped in for the campaign in markets, bus stands, towns and railway stations, and libraries would organise special programmes. Cycle rallies would be taken out across the State by the Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS, Student Police Cadets and voluntary organisations to spread the message of the campaign.

On November 1, a human chain against drug abuse would be organised at the school level and students would set fire to drugs seized by enforcement agencies.

Ministers K. Rajan, P. Rajeeve, K. Radhakrishnan, M.B.R ajesh, Veena George, V. Sivankutty, V. Abdurahiman, R. Bindu and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy participated in the meeting.