March 22, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The meeting between Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Archbishop of Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar Andrews Thazhath in Thrissur on Thursday was devoid of politics, according to sources within the archdiocese.

There was nothing political about the meeting. The Goa Governor was in Thrissur to inaugurate the anniversary celebrations of Deepika daily. The function was held at a hotel in the city. They just met before the meeting, the sources said.

