Meet to unveil charms of South Kerala before global audience

September 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first edition of South India’s travel expo, Global Travel Market (GTM 2023), planned from September 27 to 30 in the capital city, will see the convergence of global stakeholders, opening up vast opportunities to clinch new business partnerships, besides imparting an added thrust to the post-pandemic surge in travel and tourism sector.

GTM 2023-an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition, organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thavass Ventures, and Metro Media at Travancore International Convention Centre, Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, will focus on the South Indian tourism sector, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 tour operators, 500 plus domestic and international buyers, and 300 plus corporate buyers, seeking to generate new sales leads, launch new products, network with key decision-makers, increase brand awareness, and gather market intelligence, would participate in the expo. Besides delivering a vibrant environment for B2B and B2C organisations, the event would provide an avenue for participants to meet, network, negotiate, find the right collaborators, conduct business, and gather new insights. Details of the event could be accessed by visiting: www.gtmt.in .

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides exhibiting an array of tourism products and services, the travel expo would provide an opportunity to connect and interact with key players in the travel and tourism industry in the southern region. The event would have 200-plus stalls put up by major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, hotel suppliers, travel agents, tour operators, travel tech innovators, etc.

Also, pavilions featuring six themes including inbound travel to Kerala, outbound travel operators (both B2B and B2C), Ayurveda, yoga and wellness, resorts, retreats and hospitals, wedding tourism, corporate conclaves, homestays, and serviced villas, would be set up at the travel expo. Apart from business meets, seminars would be held on all three days wherein experts from the travel industry would deliberate on a wide range of topics related to the travel and tourism sector with a global perspective. Corporate networking sessions with representatives of various companies would be featured on September 29 while B2B sessions would be scheduled on September 28 and 29. The expo would be open for the public to visit on September 30, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.