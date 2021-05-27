Meet to take reforms legally

Delegation on Lakshadweep to meet President, PM

At a joint meeting of political parties of Lakshadweep on Thursday, a decision was taken to legally take on the slew of reforms that the administration is trying to ‘impose’ on the people of the chain of islands.

The meeting, held online owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, decided that parties would together and individually take on the slew of proposed regulations and other unacceptable orders by moving the High Court against them.

Concurrently, an all-party delegation would call on the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to brief them on the apprehensions of the islanders about these draft legislations.

Representatives of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (U), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India attended the online meeting.

Meanwhile, Saleem Madavoor, president, Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal, shot off a mail to the Chief Justice of India with a 11-point critique of the way the Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel functions. Mr. Patel was trying to destroy the unique culture of the island, he alleged in the letter requesting that it may be treated as a public interest litigation.