Meet to discuss widening of Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway

Resumption of works will figure at meeting

District Collector H. Dineshan has convened a meeting to discuss road-widening works on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Friday. Resumption of works would figure at the meeting.

The works had been suspended after a major landslip on June 17. The landslip had caused large-scale damage to agricultural land on lower side of the road. It was alleged that unscientific works had caused a series of landslips, including the one on June 17.

The meeting will also discuss the compensation to the affected farmers, the Collector said.

The Devikulam Subcollector has submitted a report on the landslip, he said adding that a detailed report would also be given to the government.

An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said permission was received from the Ministry of Road Transport to resume road-widening works on the stretch. The works had been suspended considering the chances of landslips during the monsoon season.

He said the construction works of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway were expected to be completed before December and funds for construction of retaining walls in areas prone to landslips had been allotted.

A report by Devikulam Subcollector S. Premkrishnan to the Revenue Principal Secretary stated that road-widening works on the stretch should not have resumed in the present condition. The report also recommended an inquiry into the allegations of unscientific road works by the contractor.