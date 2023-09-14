Meet to discuss steps to keep Nipah at bay

September 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

A meeting will be held at the district collectorate here at 3 p.m. on Friday to assess the situation in Wayanad in the wake of Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will attend the meeting which will discuss steps to be taken to keep the infection at bay.

District Medical Officer D. Dineesh said measures had been stepped up to contain the spread of infection. Since no Nipah case had been reported in the district so far, people should be vigilant against false news and rumours, he added.

However, he advised people to wear masks and avoid unnecessary journeys and visits to hospitals.

