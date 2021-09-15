Meet-the-investor programme

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has launched the meet-the-investor series of interactions with investors to promote new ventures in the State.

Discussions were held on Wednesday with representatives of the Synthite Group, Dhathri and Nitta Gelatin, in which understandings for total investments of ₹760 crore have been arrived at.

The Synthite Group said it would complete an agroprocessor cluster project of ₹215 crore at Pancode in Ernakulam district by June next year. The Nitta Gelatin company announced a ₹200-crore project, while Dhathri announced a ₹45-crore project for immunity food manufacturing in the first phase and a ₹300-crore project for Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing in the second phase.

Mr. Rajeeve will be interacting with industrial groups with more than ₹100 crore of investments in the monthly meet-the-investor programmes.