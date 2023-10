October 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The KVM Institute of Management, Cherthala will organise Meet the Entrepreneur programme at the KVM College campus at Varanad on October 25 at 11 a.m. Shruti Shibulal, chief executive officer and director of Tamara Leisure Experience will be the chief guest. S. Nataraja Iyer, director, KVM Institute of Management will preside.