Meet seeks steps to stop violence against sex workers

A district-level advocacy meeting on seeking the support of stakeholders in reducing and preventing violence against sex workers has underlined the need to ensure dignity of those who wish to continue with sex work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, organised by two community-based organisations Mythri and Aiswarya Suraksha, Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority, National Network of Sex Workers, and the non-governmental organisation Sangram Sanstha, saw sex workers share the challenges faced by them, particularly the attitudes of police personnel.

A sex worker said the police treated them in a disrespectful manner. They also faced problems from them when working in certain areas, such as those where schools were located. The police berated them saying even students would enter sex work, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another sex worker said the police took her statement after she was attacked by goons months ago but no further action had been taken on it.

DLSA secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad promised to follow-up on the progress in the case.

Mr. Shamnad spoke about a Supreme Court order of 2022 that recognised sex workers’ right to live with dignity. He also talked about the recommendations of a panel set up by the apex court in 2011 whose terms of reference included conditions conducive for sex workers who wish to continue as sex workers to live with dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed the Union government to implement some of the panel recommendations including providing immediate medical assistance to sex workers who are victims of sexual assault and sensitising the police and other law-enforcement agencies to the rights of sex workers to live with dignity.

He stressed the need for everyone, be it the police, sex workers, lawyers, or the authorities, to behave in a respectful manner towards others.

Meethu, district mission coordinator, Sankalp, Hub for Empowerment of Women, Mission Shakti, said that women, including sex workers, facing violence could approach Sakhi one-stop centres directly or through the help of police or lawyers reach there where they could get shelter for five days and ensure that their needs such as medical, police, legal aid, or mental support were met. Shakti Sadans were available for longer stays up to three years. She also spoke about the Kaathorthu online consultation of the Women and Child Development department and the Mithra 181 helpline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunitha M.V., women protection officer, Thiruvananthapuram, said it was the responsibility of everyone to understand the difficulties and hardship faced by sex workers and address these. Only women engaging in sex work had to bear ignominy, while their male clientele never faced any stigma, she pointed out.

Shafi B.M., inspector, Medical College police station, said the police had become much efficient. It had many controls in place to ensure that cases were registered and personnel behaved well with the public. At the same time, sex workers should avoid any disrespectful attitude, he said.

Sreeja Sasidharan, lawyer, led the open discussion that followed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.