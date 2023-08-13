Meet pledges solidarity with Manipur

August 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A meeting was organised to pledge solidarity with the people of strife-torn Manipur at St. Peter’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral here on Sunday.

Church vicar Aneesh T. Varughese, who inaugurated the programme organised by the youth association, urged the authorities to find an early solution to the unfolding crisis that has affected large sections of people.

Trustee M.G. James, secretary Elias Cherian, Koshy M. George, youth association president Binush Peter, secretary Archen Sara Vincent and Noel Philip addressed the gathering.