Meet on monsoon preparedness held

April 12, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district consultative meeting on the administrative preparedness ahead of the southwest monsoon was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G.R. Anil, decided to make extensive preparedness in the district ahead of the monsoon, apart from chalking out the works to be done by various departments as a part of the monsoon preparations.

The meeting directed to identify disaster-prone areas and make arrangements to relocate people to relief camps in case of emergency. Special attention will be given to coastal and high-range areas and areas prone to landslips and floods. All the local bodies should find buildings in advance to open relief camps if necessary.

Availability and efficiency of equipment required for disaster relief operations should also be ensured, the meeting directed. The Ministers also directed that the departments concerned should ensure that arrangements are made for proper delivery of food, clean water, electricity and other basic and essential items to relief camps and hospitals as and when required.

To prevent flooding, impediments in rivers, streams, drains, and waterlogged areas should be removed in advance. Necessary steps should be taken to prevent sea erosion. Warnings about rough seas should be made available to coastal residents and fishermen in a timely manner. Warning boards should be installed at necessary places on roads and tourist spots, while dangerous bill boards and tree tops along the roads should be cleared ahead of the monsoon, the meeting said.

The Ministers also directed the departments concerned to carry out cleaning activities at schools and ensure the fitness of the schools before re-opening. It was also decided that all the departments should appoint nodal officers to coordinate disaster preparedness and disaster management activities. Apart from this, instructions were also given to various departments regarding drought-prevention activities in the district.