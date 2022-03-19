Meet on investment in port sector in the offing

Prelude event on April 6 to invite suggestions for summit

Prelude event on April 6 to invite suggestions for summit

The Port department and the Kerala Maritime Board will jointly organise an investors’ summit to spur development in the port sector by making use of the investment opportunities in the small and medium ports of the State. The meet will be organised in the last week of May in connection with the first anniversary of the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, said Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil on Saturday.

As a prelude to the event, an online meet titled Prism - Preliminary Rally of Investors in Shipping and Maritime will be held on April 6 to invite suggestions and concepts for the summit. The programme aims to collect the opinion of maritime experts and investors from both within and outside the country.

The meet will primarily focus on the investment opportunities in segments such as warehouse, drydock, watersports, tank farms, sewage treatment unit, sailboat, seaplane, roll-on roll-off (RO-RO) service, cruise shipping, maritime institute, sand purification unit, fish import and processing unit, LPG terminal, bunker port construction, dhow service and so on.

It will also discuss suggestions for projects to be implemented for infrastructure development. The investors’ meet, which expects the active participation of entrepreneurs interested in the port development sectors, expects to bring investment to the tune of ₹500 crore to the sector, the Minister said.