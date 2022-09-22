Meet on emerging trends in cardiac care

The Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) Kerala Chapter is organising its annual conference on September 24 and 25 at Taj Bekal Resort. The meet will deliberate on the changing scenarios in cardiac care, imaging, newer preventive options, emerging drugs, and the ever-advancing medical technologies, and innovative treatment methodologies.

ICC Kerala Chapter president Dr. Binu S.S. will inaugurate the conference on September 24 at 10.30 a.m. Dr. Rajashekar, National president, ICC; Dr. Sasikumar M., Dr. Raveendran P., organising chairman, Dr. Ramakrishna C.D., organising secretary, Dr. Vinod Thomas, Dr. Placid Sebastian, secretary, ICC Kerala Chapter, and Dr. Sujay Renga will speak.

Dr. C.D. Ramakrishna, Professor of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Kannur, said the scientific sessions spread over two days would cover updates on all major topics in interventional and non-interventional cardiology.

The academic meet will discuss emerging concepts for control of hypertension and dyslipidemia and advanced treatments for heart failure, treatment guidelines, and selection of patients for heart transplants.

Sessions on interventional cardiology with focus on advanced catheter-based techniques will showcase the latest cardiac Imaging techniques, selection of stents, guidewires and catheter, newer technologies in heart valve implantation without surgery, and many interventional procedures done by expert cardiologists in complex cases.

The conference will also provide a platform for young cardiologists to showcase their talent and postgraduate students to present research papers. Over 500 cardiologists and researchers will attend the meet.