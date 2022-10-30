Meet on continuing education in Alappuzha

A two-day meet on continuing education organised jointly by the Association of Surgeons of India, Department of Surgery at Government Medical College, Alappuzha and Alappuzha Surgical Club began near here on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Dr. E.V. Gopi, Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode. Discussions were held on disorders occurring with the thyroid, breast, stomach, large intestine, pancreas, liver, and blood vessels, the impact of diabetics during surgeries and the use of ventilators. Classes and quiz competition for postgraduate students were held. Dr. N.R. Sajikumar, Dr. Binny John, Dr. Santhosh John Abraham, Dr. Jayan Stephen, Dr. P. Rajan, Dr. Vinod P.B. and others spoke during the event.

