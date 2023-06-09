Meet on clinical paediatrics in Ayurveda calls for integrated approach

June 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A three-day international symposium on clinical paediatrics in Ayurveda conducted by Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College here has called for an integrated approach in the management of childhood ailments. Ayurveda can do quite a lot in clinical paediatrics, the symposium declared.

Presenting a paper on ‘neurological aspects of common developmental disorders in children’ on Friday, Anil Kumar M.V., head of the Department of Kaumarabhritya (Paediatrics) at Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, explained with examples how Ayurveda could make positive interventions in the management of complicated cases, including epilepsy.

Sheba Sunil, principal of Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College, and paediatrician Kavyasree B.S. said that paediatric healthcare would ultimately benefit by integrating modern medicine and Ayurveda. “Areas like autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are particularly interesting for Ayurveda practitioners. Ayurveda can work hand-in-hand with modern medicine in autism management,” said Dr. Kavyasree.

Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurated the symposium titled Vijnana Sarani-2023. Dr. Sheba Sunil presided over the function. Ahalia Group of Institutions chairman V.S. Gopal, academic executive director Krishnakumar Kishore, paediatric faculty members G. Arati and Arya Varma spoke.

Razia Adam Kadwa, consultant paediatric neurologist from NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi, spoke on current and emerging treatment strategies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Hari Govind Sukumaran, emergency medicine consultant and clinical director of Al Quassimi Hospital, Sharjah, spoke on emergency management in paediatric care.

Roshni Anirudhan, head of the Department of Kaumarabhritya at Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, spoke on Ayurvedic management protocol for childhood epilepsy with EEG interpretation.

Pavan Madhusudan, consultant paediatrician from Government General Hospital, Thrissur, spoke on ‘autism – demystifying the puzzle’. Nayan Kumar S., associate professor from SDM College of Ayurveda, Hassan, spoke on Ayurvedic approach to common neonatal disorders.

Madhu P.M., associate professor from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, spoke on ‘skin disorders: rationale behind paediatric prescriptions’.

Aziz Abrar, professor from KLE Ayurveda Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Belgaum, spoke on Ayurveda perspective of common respiratory illness in children.

Preyamvadha R., consultant paediatrician at Ahalia Women and Children Hospital, Palakkad, spoke on understanding metabolic syndromes in children.

About 600 Ayurveda doctors and researchers from different parts of the country attended the symposium, which concluded on Friday.

Sharada M.K. from Government Ayurveda College, Mysuru, won the first prize in a senior level essay competition held as part of the programme. Sharol Rashid from Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in junior level essay competition.

Dr. Sharada won the Ahalia Bhishak Pratibha Award, and Dr. Rashid won the Ahalia Yuva Pratibha Award. Ahalia Group trustee Shriya Gopal gave away the awards at the valedictory session. Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College vice principal Sunil Kumar N. proposed a vote of thanks.