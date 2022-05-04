Meet of film bodies inconclusive

Release of Hema panel report remains a thorny issue

A meeting of Malayalam film industry bodies convened by the Culture department here on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Justice Hema Commission report to address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry was inconclusive as the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) found it disappointing, while the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) called it fruitful.

Although the department had presented a summary of recommendations of around 40 points, culled out from the report stretching to thousands of pages, the WCC insisted on seeing the basis on which these findings were made. The fact that a majority of those who participated in the meeting had not seen the actual report further compounded the problems. But, government sources are viewing the meeting as an ice-breaker between the WCC and AMMA, and the starting point for various steps to make the industry more women-friendly.

"We are a little disappointed to see these recommendations, which are loosely defined. We don't know if the State has taken enough time and consideration to put this together. We want to understand who will be doing it and how. The Hema panel report should be published. We got together and discussed it but it is disappointing, because it is more inconclusive than before," said actor Padmapriya, who represented the WCC.

Film editor Bina Paul, representing the WCC, said there were ways of maintaining the confidentiality and still publishing the report. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian maintained that Ms. Hema herself had said that the report in its entirety need not be published.

"The government has approved the contents of the report, from which a strong law to protect women in the industry will be evolved. We need not go into controversies and divert focus from the contents of the report. There is no specific benefit in making this report public," said Mr. Cherian.

Actor Siddique, who represented AMMA, said that 90% of the suggestions in the report were welcome, But some of them were practically difficult to be implemented. The discussions were healthy. Negative discussions around cinema should be avoided, he said. One of the objections from AMMA was on the recommendation for equal remuneration for male and female actors. The Producers Association and Film Chamber were opposed to the suggestion of a regulatory authority, as they were reluctant to have an external body controlling them.

One of the major recommendations is the introduction of adequate written contracts in cinema. Producers are bound to provide safe and secure accommodation and transport for women. The recommendation that drivers with criminal background should not be engaged seems to have been made in view of the case involving 'Pulsar' Suni, an accused in the abduction and sexual assault of an actor in 2017, in which actor Dileep is also an accused. Harassment of women in the industry directly or indirectly through fan clubs or social media should not be allowed.

Another recommendation is that prohibition or banning any person working in cinema should not be allowed. Producers should not deny any basic facilities to women. Vulgar and double-meaning comments to women should not be allowed. The panel has called for an end to audition calls through social media. Minimum remuneration should be provided to assistant directors. Alcohol and drugs should not be allowed to be consumed in the sets or other workplaces.

The Hema panel also calls for a comprehensive film policy, setting up of a judicial tribunal to consider cases from within the industry, provision of more opportunities to women film technicians, inclusion of female perspective in scripts and a ban on bad portrayal of women and reservation of seats for women in film study centres.